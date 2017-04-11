Truckfest family ticket up for grabs

Truckfest is a major family day out and this year takes place at the East of England showground, Peterborough on April 30 and May 1.

Hundreds of spectacular vehicles will be on show and the arena exhibition hall will be packed out with custom vehicles such as trucks, American cars, Gravedigger Monster Truck and even trikes!

Celebrities are always popular at Truckfest and amongst this year’s celebrity guests are Todd and Lisa from TV’s Ice Road Truckers as well Jesse from Storage Hunters who will be at the show all weekend.

Star Wars characters, Transformers, Daleks and the Robot stars from TV’s Robot Wars including the popular Major Damage and Matilda will also be visiting Truckfest.

For the youngsters there will be meet and greet opportunities with their favourite cartoon characters from Paw Patrol!

Funfair rides, trampolines, quad bikes, a zip wire, bumper cars and even monster truck rides completes the Bank Holiday family fun.

Don’t miss the family fun packed Truckfest - discounted tickets are available in advance from www.truckfest.co.uk

