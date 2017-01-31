Tribute show to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers is coming to Rotherham

Celebrating the queen and king of country, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, the hit show Islands In The Stream is coming to Rotherham’s Civic Theatre later this year.

Stacked with country music’s greatest hits, including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, Lucille, Here You Come Again, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You, Coward of the County, Love is Like a Butterfly and Lady, audiences can enjoy the awesome vocals and gentle humour of Dolly and Kenny’s legendary live shows.

The show is at Rotherham Civic on May 17 ay 7.30pm.

Tickets are available now on 01709 823621 or www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk/