A trio of tribute bands are coming to rock The Frog in Worksop this week.

Two nights of live music begins on Friday, May 12 with a double helping from Limp Bizkit tribute Counterfeit and Korn tribute Untouchables.

Entry is £5 on the door.

On Saturday, May 13, the music comes from Thin Lizzy tribute Think Lizzy.

Details are at www.facebook.com/TheFrogOfficial