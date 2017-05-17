Top brass for Music at The Crossing’s birthday bash

The popular Music At The Crossing series of concerts celebrates it’s 10th birthday with a concert by the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band.

The band has built a reputation as one of the finest in the world due to a combination of innovative programmes partnered with quality of performance.

With regular appearances on the BBC’s Songs of Praise and performances with the world-renowned Rambert Dance Company in 2015 and 2016, this year they will represent England in the world at the World Brass Band Championships in Holland.

Their conductor is Ian McElligott is a former musical director of the Band of Her Majesty’s Coldstream Guards and also of the Sandhurst Band.

The concert is on Saturday, May 20 at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £10 (£4 under-16s) from the welcome desk at The Crossing, on 01909 475421 or at info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk