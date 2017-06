The award-winning show Totally Tina is coming to the Majestic Theatre in Retford.

An in international success, the show pays tribute to the queen of rock Tina Turner with all of her classic hits.

Star Justine Riddoch was named Best Female Artist at the 2016 National Tribute Awards for her performance in the leading role.

It is at the Majestic on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TTs