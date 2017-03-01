Tickets on sale now for this year’s Flashback Festival

Eighties stars The Human League, OMD, Heaven 17 and T’Pau are among the big names lined up for this summer’s Flashback Festival.

Now into its eighth year, the festival has become a solid date in the diary for many people.

And after a highly successful festival in 2016, UK Events are again bringing the event back to the site of Thoresby Estate

The weekend will see some beloved artists from the 70s and 80s gracing the stage.

The line up so far includes The Human League, OMD, Heather Small, T’Pau, Altered Images, Nik Kershaw, Village People, Heaven 17, Go West and DJ Trevor Nelson who will be hosting an opening party for the festival on the Friday night.

There will also be a range of stalls a vintage fun fair and the return of the silent disco.

There are a range of camping options available and new for this year a luxury hotel accommodation package for adults only at Thoresby Hall Hotel.

Full details of the festival are available on 0845 075 6101 or www.theflashbackfestival.com