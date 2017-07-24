Theatre week is back for young performing stars in Worksop

Have your say

The first theatre week event of the summer takes place at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop next week.

Theatre week is a performing arts workshop for children aged five to 12 where they can have fun discovering and developing their talents.

Working alongside top professionals, they enjoy exciting activities and perform in a production.

The first week runs from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4.

