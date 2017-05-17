Young performers ready to head to Neverland

Firstsight Performing Arts, Notts Youth Dance Co and Bumbleducks present Neverland at Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, May 20.

The performance in the Neville Studio starts at 7.15pm.

Neverland is a creative exploration of the world of the Lost Children in J.M. Barrie’s classic story, Peter Pan.

Performed by young people from firstSight Performing Arts and Notts Youth Dance Company, the programme includes an original take on the story, told through drama and song, where a group of students in school detention drift into a world where the only rules are to have fun and adventures, and a number of contemporary dance pieces that reflect some of the themes held within the story.

firstSight Performing Arts offers a range of workshops and performance opportunities for young people and adults to support skill development and creativity.

Members nurture their interests, rise to challenges and incorporate a whole range of art forms within original creative projects.

Tickets are £8.50 (£7 concessions). Call the box office on 0115 9419419.