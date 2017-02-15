WIN tickets for comedy Fur Coat and No Knickers at Mansfield

Masque Productions return to perform the side-splitting comedy Fur Coat and No Knickers by Mike Harding at the Palace Theatre, Mansfield, from Wednesday, March 1, to Saturday, March 4.

We have two pairs of tickets up for grabs to see the Saturday matinee on March 4, from 2.30pm, in our latest competition.

The play centres around two Northern families who have grown up in the same district.

One family - dad a counsellor and mum a lady who lunches - have moved up in the world whereas the other family still live in the same street they started out in. Trouble begins when the daughter and son from each family decide to marry.

Add in an explosive situation at a stag party involving a stripper, a drunken Irish priest and a father who thinks that Mussolini’s political philosophy is the answer to the country’s problems. Put in a pot-smoking younger brother, a grandad who can drink everyone under the table and mothers of the bride and groom prepared to do battle with their handbags at high noon, and you have the perfect recipe for a hilarious, fast-paced comedy from Mike Harding, the ‘Rochdale Cowboy’.

Get your tickets to the wedding as they are in great demand.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee commencing at 2.30 pm. Tickets are £11 (no concessions). Call the box office on 01623 633133.

