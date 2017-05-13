US comic quartet will perform October date in Nottingham

American comedy sensations The Tenderloins will bring their brand-new show to our shores this October for ten must-see UK dates, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on October 11.

The New York-based comedy troupe has built a huge live audience in the USA, performing over 80 shows a year including a three-night sold out run at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall.

Sal, Joe, Murr and Q are Staten Island, New York natives who met while in high school and in 1999 formed the Tenderloins Comedy Troupe.

After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins graduated to the web, captivating a new found audience of millions with their internet sketches before taking their hidden camera pranks to the small screen.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday, May 13. Tickets are priced at £33.60, £44.80 and £61.60 (administration fee included. This show is recommended only for persons aged 16-plus).

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-tenderloins via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.