TV sensation Mrs Brown hits the stage again for Nottingham visit

The award-winning TV sensation Mrs Brown’s Boys returns to the stage with the show Good Mourning Mrs Brown, which can be seen at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena from June 8-10.

The 2017 tour follows a very busy 12 months for Mrs. Brown’s Boys. After a sell-out tour of Australia and New Zealand, and following the live episode of Mrs. Brown’s Boys as a special for BBC’s 60 Years of Comedy with an audience of over 11million in July, she’s back with the hilarious Good Mourning Mrs. Brown.

Good Mourning Mrs. Brown is part of the series written by and starring Brendan O’Carroll. This is the first time the production is heading out as a full UK arena tour. In this hilarious show, we see Agnes Brown planning Granddad’s funeral. The only problem is granddad is not dead. What could go wrong?

For ticket availability, you can go online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mrsbrownsboys or call the box office on 0843 373 3000.