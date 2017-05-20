Thrilling tale at the Lace Market Theatre

The Perfect Murder is Peter James’s best-selling blackly comic thriller and it gets the stage treatment at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre from May 22-27.

In this adaptation by Shaun McKenna, a husband and wife secretly try to kill each other. With twist after twist, who will succeed and claim the insurance and who won’t?

The plot will keep you guessing right to the end.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9507201.