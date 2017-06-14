Thought-provoking tale comes to Nottingham Playhouse’s Neville Studio

Between The Two, by Rochi Rampal and Daniel Tyler, is to be performed in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse on Friday, June 16, starting at 8pm.

Where is home? Where do we belong when the maps are redrawn? What happens when we have to leave our homeland for a better future?

Onboard a ship, we meet a young woman on her voyage between homes. Having grown up in India and witnessing firsthand the historic events leading to Independence, she is now making the journey to Britain where she will spend the rest of her life.

Through flashbacks to her life in India and flashforwards to her future in the UK, the picture is painted of someone caught between two worlds, ethnicities and cultures.

Between the Two is embarking on a national tour to mark the UK-India Year of Culture which is supported by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419.