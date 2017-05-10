THEATRE REVIEW: The Wedding Singer at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Having been jilted at the altar, would-be rock star turned wedding singer Robbie Hart finds consolation with a waitress, writes John Shawcroft.

The only problem is that she is already engaged to a Wall Street love rat so Robbie’s road to romance is a rocky one.

If the story sounds familiar, that’s because this is the stage version of the 1997 Hollywood musical The Wedding Singer, which starred Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

The adaptation, (Nottingham Theatre Royal, as part of a UK tour) sticks pretty close to the screen plot, except that the film’s pop soundtrack – except for two significant songs - is missing, presumably because of copyright.

This doesn’t matter. It is replaced by a splendid score from Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin which transports us via rap and rock to 1985. The second half really takes off, with Billy Idol (who had a cameo in the film), Cyndi Lauper, Mr T, Ronald Reagan and Wonderwoman joining in the fun courtesy of Las Vegas impersonators.

Jon Robyns, anything but a stranger to the West End, really gets to grips with the emotions of Robbie, battling away to perform at weddings while hiding inward hurt at his jilting. He can act, dance and has a powerful singing voice which helps capture the spirit of the decade. Particularly notable is his suicidal wail Somebody Kill Me, one of the two Sandler numbers retained from the screen.

The other is the romantic Grow Old With You and here Robyns and Cassie Compton, ideally cast in the Barrymore role as Julia, excel. She also turns in a nice performance when Robbie is evicted from a wedding feast after insulting all and sundry. The bride’s family chucks him into an industrial-sized trash bin; cue the song Come Out Of The Dumpster. The only way now is up.

Julia is engaged to Glen Gulia and the pros and cons here are becoming Mrs Julia Gulia offset by the size of his bank balance.

Here she is the beauty to Ray Quinn’s beast of a dodgy city junk bond dealer and this marks another milestone in Quinn’s career – he has travelled far since his X-Factor runner-up to Leona Lewis 11 years ago - and his terrific homage to the dollar, All About The Green is a genuine show stopper.

Then there’s Ruth Madoc of Hi-de-Hi fame as Grandma Rosie with a nice turn in rap and dance and Ashley Emerson and Samuel Holmes, getting plenty of laughs as a Boy George-look-alike, as Robbie’s fellow Simply Wed band members.

Indeed, all the cast have their moments, with stand-ins on press night Tara Verloop and Hannah Jay-Allen particularly noteworthy.

With choreography by director Nick Winston and a backdrop of video projections with large light boxes framing the stage, this is a hugely enjoyable show with massive retro appeal. As a musical comedy with a cast which blends perfectly it is certainly excellent value for a good night out.

Photos by Darren Bell