Tasty shows served up by Carrott and co

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up And Rock is at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 18-19.

The show does what it says on the tin…. Jasper is back to his very best, microphone in hand regaling the audience with his inimitable stand-up routines before introducing some of his musical pals that have been rocking audiences all over the world.

So do not miss this unique show that gives the opportunity to see and hear great legendary artistes belt out a night of fantastic songs and Jasper back where he belongs……making us laugh!

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.