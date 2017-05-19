Tale of two champions in show at Nottingham venue

2Magpies Theatre will perform the show Ventoux at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on May 22-23, from 7.30pm.

With a pair of road bikes, stunning footage of Mont Ventoux and actual race commentary, Ventoux is an intense staging of the battle between two champions - Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani - in the Tour de France 2000.

In that race they crossed the line together, but their careers spiralled in opposite directions.

Armstrong went on to win seven consecutive Tour de France titles, Pantani died of a cocaine overdose alone in a hotel room.

Once regarded as the greatest race in the history of cycling, we now know that both Armstrong and Pantani doped throughout their careers, and this dramatic retelling is done in the light of everything known in 2016.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions).The show is suitable for those aged 14 and over.

Call the box office on 0115 8467777.