Still a chance to chuckle at the Theatre Royal

The Chuckle Brothers have had them rolling in the aisles at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this festive season and there is still time to catch their performances in Jack and the Beanstalk.

The smash hit family production continues until January 15.

The Chuckle Brothers play Jack’s brothers Paul and Barry Trot. They are known to generations of children for their popular primetime children’s television show Chucklevision, of which more than 290 episodes were made.

The series proved to be so successful that in 2008 BAFTA presented Paul and Barry with an award for ‘services to British children’s television’. During the mid-nineties Paul and Barry also recorded three series of their own TV game show including a Christmas special, aptly titled To Me, To You after the brothers’ legendary catchphrase.

Most recently, Paul and Barry have toured the UK in their own shows including The Chuckles of Oz, The Ghostly Shadows, The Pirates of the River Rother 2 and A 2014 Space Oddity. Ever in demand the boys are often seen on TV programmes, including in recent years as contestants on Celebrity Coach Trip and Pointless and are often seen in nightclubs across the country following the success of To Me, To You (Bruv), a charity single released with Tinchy Stryder!

Also in the cast is Tony Maudsley (Benidorm) and Chico (The X Factor).

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.