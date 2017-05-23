Stagefright to tackle comedy The Sharp End in Mansfield this week

There will be laughs galore when local theatre group Stagefright returns with its 11th production, Geoff Bamber’s comedy The Sharp End.

In The Sharp End, the Hillcrest Estate is to host a lavish trade function. Lady Elvira Hillcrest is not convinced that this is a good idea despite the efforts of event manager Matthew Sharp and his assistant, Elaine Jenner. Fortunately Lady Hillcrest has other things on her mind, principally son and heir Tarquin’s continued inability to acquire a bride with a view to carrying on the family line.

The flamboyant French personal stylist Juste Valadier is called in to turn Tarquin into a more attractive proposition. Also in attendance is a sinister Eastern European hitman seeking out an as yet unnamed victim and clearly willing to eliminate anyone who gets in his way.

Add to the mix the homeless Finneran family and blunt Yorkshire businessman, Norman Arbuthnot, with whom the Hillcrests have ‘history’, and the words of Matthew Sharp’s mantra – ‘A Successful Event is an Uneventful Event’ - seem to be falling on stony ground.

Directed by Belinda Salt, it is to be performed on Thursday and Friday (May 25-26) at The Library, Four Seasons Centre, Mansfield. Doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.15pm start. Tickets are £7.50 and can be pre-booked on 01623 652026

or on the website at http://www.stagefright-notts.co.uk/

They can also be purchased on the door subject to availability.