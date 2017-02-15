REVIEW: Jack Whitehall in a league of his own at Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

From his entrance on a dashing white steed to his sign-off in tribute to his ‘role’ in the Disney smash hit Frozen, Jack Whitehall had the sellout audience at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena in stitches.

The self-confessed posh boy from the hard streets of Notting Hill is a household name for his TV work, most notably Bad Education and A League of Their Own where he is vital to the on-screen chemistry with Freddie Flintoff, James Corden and Jamie Redknapp.

But he also has a fine reputation for stand-up stretching back to the Edinburgh Fringe, and with ‘Jack Whitehall: At Large’ he is undertaking his biggest tour to date.

The spectacle certainly lived up to the title on Valentine’s Day.

And trust me, when the horse on which Whitehall arrives on stage proceeded to deposit a ‘gift’, it certainly wasn’t a metaphor for the show to come.

I haven’t laughed soooo hard for soooo long — and my wife, who is a big fan of the star, was in stitches alongside me.

Peppered with plenty of expletives, which I couldn’t possibly repeat here, including a ‘C-bomb’ for which he apologised to a mum in the crowd, the subjects covered were varied and delivered with Whitehall’s inimitable style.

These included hosting the Royal Variety Performance and being pranked by Elton John, followed by meeting with Prince Harry where one of his mates insulted the man fifth in line to the throne.

I can’t repeat what was said for fear of being sent to The Tower but it all involved Ron Weasley from Harry Potter, Shrek and a broad Cockney accent!

A running theme of the show was Whitehall’s bid to ‘break’ America......and his voice-over of a troll in Frozen, followed by his chagrin when the role was ‘reduced to a non-speaking part’.

Sadly he found out AFTER he had been out and about promoting the movie (cue obligatory promo shot in front of the title poster), something his friends made capital from on social media.

There is also plenty of reference to his acting nemesis, Twilight star Robert Pattinson, with whom he went to school.

But never fear, Whitehall isn’t bitter, he is now the voice of ASDA!

Nothing was off limits from attending a Muslim wedding, his gran’s dubious choice of cuddly toy, stag parties and staying in a Disney hotel and having to wipe his backside on a towel emblazoned with an embroidered image of the old man from the family movie Up!

Other subjects covered included air travel, snobs in waitrose looking for that ever-man hangover cure, truffle oil, his dad’s less than politically correct view of an upcoming audition, relationships and the attitude of Americans to booze.......and all delivered with a charm that allows him to get away with it.

And as for the finale, well, I won’t spoli it, save to say it is a little surreal to say the least......especially the costume.

A fantastic night that simply confirmed my view that Mr Whitehall is among the top comedians currently wowing audiences across the country.

Jack Whitehall: At Large continues and returns for a second show in Nottingham on Saturday February 25. For tickets click here to visit the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena website. Tickets are priced £28.56 to £36.40.