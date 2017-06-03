Poet Normal back on home turf for Notts performance

Nottinghamshire born poet turned comedy producer Henry Normal will be back on home turf to perform his show Photos With My Son, on Tuesday, June 6, at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre, starting at 7.30pm.

With the aid of family photos, Normal performs a poetic journey celebrating life with his autistic son, Johnny.

Based on the acclaimed BBC Radio 4 show, Henry looks at the truth of this experience and finds the joy and positivity.

Best known for co-writing the Royle Family and producing comedy on TV such as Gavin and Stacey and the film Philomena, this is Henry doing what he does best, telling a story with humour and heart.

All author’s proceeds go to the National Autistic Society.

For more, go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk