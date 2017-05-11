Plenty of food for thought at Welbeck event this weekend

Leading experts, writers, nutritionists and cooks will gather together for a series of public talks, demonstrations and debate about the future of food in Britain at the Food for Thought event, taking place over the weekend of May 13-14.

Organised and hosted by the School of Artisan Food on the Welbeck estate in Nottinghamshire, Food for Thought is a two-day event looking at issues such as encouraging good food habits in children, sustainable diets, food as medicine, and the impact of social media on food culture.

Nicole Pisani, ex-chef at Ottolenghi restaurant Nopi, food writer and cook Felicity Cloake, and Professor Tim Spector, author of The Diet Myth will be among the ten speakers giving a series of talks on trends in food production and consumption and examining how artisan producers and others committed to improved diet and food quality can help shape Britain’s food culture.

Up to 160 people are expected to take their places for the talks and demonstrations at the School of Artisan Food, which is located in the old fire stables on the Welbeck estate, ancestral seat of the Dukes of Portland.

Demonstrations will take place in the recently refurbished training rooms which are specially equipped for the teaching of breadmaking, cheesemaking, brewing, butchery, charcuterie and preserving.

Founder Alison Parente will give the opening address and said: “We are thrilled to welcome such eminent and interesting speakers to the School of Artisan Food, the home of fermentation and non-industrial food skills in the heart of England.

“The school is right on the button in the contemporary food scene. We are not talking about fads and fashion, but subjects that affect our environment, health and economy. It is a privilege to be able to listen to the leading voices in the field and to learn about subjects that range from the gut microbiome to starting your own microbakery.”

The School of Artisan Food is a not-for-profit organisation. It exists to teach all aspects of artisan food production. It offers an opportunity for people of all skill levels to expand their knowledge through a wide range of short courses and a ten-month, full-time, Advanced Diploma in Baking.

Business and entrepreneurship courses also form part of the short course schedule and new course subjects are in development. The School has an outstanding reputation for the quality of training it provides with courses being taught by some of the most skilled and experienced artisan producers and practitioners in the UK, Europe and beyond.

For more, see www.schoolofartisanfood.org