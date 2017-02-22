Play with a touch of class continues run at Nottingham Playhouse

Make sure you don’t miss the revival of Touched at Nottingham Playhouse, running until March 4 and featuring a cast headed by Vicky McClure and Aisling Loftus.

Stephen Lowe’s Touched is a powerful and poignant World War Two drama set during the 100 days between VE and VJ Day, and centred on the lives of a family of working‑class Nottingham women.

The promise of a brave new world has arrived with peace in Europe and the election of the first ever Labour government.

But the fighting is not yet over. With her husband away at war and having lost her son in a tragic car accident during the blackout, Sandra is torn apart by grief.

Meanwhile, her sisters – the brash Joan and naïve Betty – are brimming with hope for the future and the possibilities of new lives ahead for all of them.

Directed by Matt Aston (Diary of a Football Nobody), Touched is a modern classic, celebrating the 40th anniversary of its premiere at Nottingham Playhouse.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419 or you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by Robert Day