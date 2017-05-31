Pillowman to be performed at Old Library in Mansfield

There’s still time for you to catch the performances of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowan this week in Mansfield.

The play can be seen on Thursday and Friday (June 1-2) at the Old Library in the town, from 7pm.

Can a story ever just be a story? How much do they influence us? Or do we use them to excuse our own deepest desires?

A writer in a totalitarian state is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a number of child murders that are happening in his town.

New writing companies Smelly Sox Theatre and Studio 82 have joined forces as Dreadful Ink to produce this dark modern classic by Martin McDonagh (writer of In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths and The Beauty Queen of Lenane.)

This play contains strong language and adult themes throughout.

Email studio82nw@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.