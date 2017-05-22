Pillowman play to be performed at Old Library in Mansfield

Martin McDonagh’s play The Pillowman is to be performed on June 1-2 at The Old Library in Mansfield, starting at 7pm on both days.

Can a story ever just be a story? How much do they influence us? Or do we use them to excuse our own deepest desires?

A writer in a totalitarian state is interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a number of child murders that are happening in his town.

New writing companies Smelly Sox Theatre and Studio 82 have joined forces as Dreadful Ink to produce this dark modern classic by the writer of In Bruges, Seven Psychopaths and The Beauty Queen of Lenane.

This play contains strong language and adult themes throughout.

Email studio82nw@gmail.com to reserve your tickets or for any further information.