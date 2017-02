The Lion In Winter is to be performed at The Old Library Theatre, Mansfield, on March 3, from 7.30pm.

Addhock Theatre Company will be bringing their tour of the play to the Leeming Street-based venue this week.

James Goldman’s The Lion In Winter was written in 1966. It is a witty, fast paced drama that inspired the film of the same name starring Peter O’Toole and Katherine Hepburn.