Make room in your schedule for this classic kids’ tale

The classic kids’ book Room On The Broom is to be performed at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from May 19-21.

Due to demand, an extra performance has been added at 4.30pm, at Saturday, May 20.

Adapted by the award winning Tall Stories Theatre Company from the spellbinding picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Room On The Broom will make the quintessential family treat for everyone to enjoy.

This Olivier Award-nominated production tells the story of a friendly witch, her cat and three lovable animals who take to the skies on a broom and face a fearsome dragon in this magical, musical adventure. With enchanting puppetry, original sing-a-long songs and scary fun, Room On The Broom is ideal for families with children aged three and up.

The stage version of Room On The Broom is created by the critically acclaimed theatre company Tall Stories, a creative force whose credits include The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Emily Brown and The Thing, The Snail and The Whale, The Snow Dragon and My Brother The Robot.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Helen Warner