Magical family show is in store at Nottingham Theatre Royal

The Magic Top Shop is a show that will be performed at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on Saturday, May 6, at 11.30am and 3.30pm.

Charlie Hubble is a little boy with a very big dream; he wants to be a world-class magician. So, he saves up his pocket money to buy The Big Book of Magic for Trainee Magicians.

Then he sets off to Mr Zacoor’s Magic Toy Shop to buy his spell book. But Mr Zacoor is no ordinary shopkeeper, he’s a real life magician! And he has a very special job for Charlie.

This delightful new show comes to life with an irresistible blend of music, puppetry and storytelling.

There’s also an enchanting toy shop setting filled with all sorts of magical surprises!

Little people aged three and over will love this funny, heart-warming tale but big people will have lots of fun, too. All in all, it represents the perfect family treat.

Tickets are £12 - £10 plus discount for groups. Go online to www.trch.co.uk or you can call 0115 989 555.