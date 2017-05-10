Lock keeps it light on Nottingham return

Comedian Sean Lock comes back to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, May 12.
This is the comic’s second visit to the venue as part of his ongoing Keep It Light UK tour.
The performance starts at 8pm. Go to www.trch.co.uk for more details.
Comedian Sean Lock comes back to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, May 12.
This is the comic’s second visit to the venue as part of his ongoing Keep It Light UK tour.
The performance starts at 8pm. Go to www.trch.co.uk for more details.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.