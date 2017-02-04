Ladykillers hit the stage in Nottingham

You’ve enjoyed the film, now you can see this theatrical take on The Ladykillers, to be performed at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre from February 20-25.

This is a classic Ealing comedy, filmed in 1955 and originally with a script by William Rose.

This theatre version is an adaptation of the film script by Father Ted and The IT Crowd creator Graham Linehan.

A gang of thieves planning a big job find themselves living with a supposedly delicate and frail old lady.

When the gang set out to ‘remove’ Mrs Wilberforce they run into one problem after another but finally get what they deserve.

For ticket and performance details, call the box office on 0115 9507201.