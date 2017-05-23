Join Jodie as she plays Shirley Valentine at city venue

There is still time to catch Jodie Prenger as Shirley Valentine at Nottingham Theatre Royal until May 27.

Willy Russell’s heart-warming comedy premiered in 1986 and took the world by storm. In celebration of its 30th anniversary the first major revival of this national treasure is touring the UK during 2017.

With a career spanning over four decades Willy Russell is undeniably one of the most successful playwrights of his generation. His plays, including Educating Rita, Blood Brothers, Our Day Out and Shirley Valentine, have been performed across the globe and have won countless awards, they continue to be in constant production throughout the world. Shirley Valentine was adapted into an Oscar-nominated 1989 film starring Pauline Collins and Tom Conti.

Jodie Prenger is perhaps best known for winning the role of Nancy in the West End production of Oliver! through the BBC television series I’d Do Anything.

Most recently Jodie toured the UK in the classic musical Tell Me On A Sunday. She also played the title role in the national tour of the musical Calamity Jane and has starred in One Man, Two Guvnors both in the West End and on tour and as Lady of the Lake in Spamalot. Jodie is also a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2.

Shirley is a Liverpool housewife. Her kids have left home and she makes chips and egg for her husband while talking to the wall. Where has her life disappeared to? Out of the blue, her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for two weeks and she secretly packs her bags. She heads for the sun and starts to see the world and herself very differently.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photos by Manuel Harlan