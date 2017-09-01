It’s Justin time at the Glee Club next month

Justin Moorhouse is to perform at Nottingham Glee Club at October 12.

Catch Justin Moorhouse’s People and Feelings UK autumn tour.

Familiar from appearances on Live at the Apollo, Phoenix Nights, The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Fighting Talk (BBC 5Live, the popular northern charmer Justin Moorhouse is back on the road and better than ever.

Since touring last year’s show Destiny Calling, of which The Guardian said “the amount of first-rate comic craft that goes into his deceptively simple routines is worthy of admiration” he’s had a think about people. And feelings. About people Justin knows, their feelings and how he feels about them. And they about him.

It’ll be a (very) funny show. Promise.

After multiple sell-out shows and rave reviews, Justin’s tour has been extended to the end of the year.

Outside of the People and Feelings tour, Justin flew down to Rio in August to cover the Olympic Games last year, performed at The Melbourne Comedy Festival in April, released his DVD Live in Salford, appeared on Alan Davies’ As Yet Untitled and he continues to record his hit podcast About 30 Minutes and Never More Than 45 each week.

For further details on the show, go to www.glee.co.uk Photo credit: Paul Wolfhouse Webster