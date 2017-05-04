Hunter is back to perform latest show at Playhouse

Comedian Reginald D Hunter returns to the UK with his highly anticipated brand new show ,following a hugely successful year performing across Europe.

The American comic’s latest show is called Some People v Reginald D Hunter.

In the years that he has been living and performing in the UK, Reginald’s searingly honest material has garnered him a popular fanbase that spans the generations.

In the past 12 months he has appeared in a critically acclaimed tour of Ireland as well as performing across Europe. His appearances on television have included 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular three-part BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South which documented Reginald’s epic road trip from North Carolina to New Orleans through 150 years of American popular song.

He will be performing at Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday, May 14.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Kash Yusuf