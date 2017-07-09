Hop aboard for a thrilling ride at Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company and Fifth Word present Wreck in the Neville Studio at the Playhouse from September 20-30.

In the play, written by Toby Campion and directed by Alexandra Moxon, an easy-going Nottingham lad boards a train, fresh from visiting his girlfriend.

His world is flipped upside down when the train never completes its journey.

As first impressions derail and his stories of what happened veer off course, can we trust him to lead us to the truth? Can we trust ourselves to see it?

Wreck is an edge-of-your-seat, fast-paced drama about a young man suddenly thrust into the most desperate of circumstances.

Written by Leicester poet Toby Campion, winner of the 2015 Fifth Word Most Promising Playwright Award, this emotionally raw thriller will challenge your perceptions of our world and the stories behind the headlines.

Making her directorial debut at Nottingham Playhouse, Alexandra Moxon, said: “I am delighted to be back in my home town Nottingham after a year away training at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. I feel incredibly fortunate to be welcomed back to Nottingham Playhouse to direct my first piece of work, since completing my MA in Directing, and I am very much looking forward to returning to the Playhouse.”

Toby Campion added: “I am hugely honoured to have received the Fifth Word Theatre award for Most Promising Playwright and I am very excited that Wreck is being put on at Nottingham Playhouse.

“Wreck was the first play I ever wrote. The idea came to me when I was travelling by train back from Edinburgh, where I was living at the time, to Leicester, where I grew up. The play deals with grief, suspicion and fear through the story of one young man who is caught up in a situation beyond his control, in which he becomes more and more embroiled.

“I hope to take the audience on a journey, one which is as gripping and unpredictable for them as it is for our protagonist who narrates it.”

For more details on tickets, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by David Baird