Hit musical’s 20th anniversary tour comes to Nottingham Playhouse

Jonathan Larson’s musical RENT is to be performed at Nottinham Playhouse from May 16-20.

Inspired by Puccini’s opera La Bohème, RENT won four Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996. It also ran on Broadway for 12 years, from 1996 to 2008.

The show premiered in London’s West End in 1998 at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it ran for 18 months. It was adapted into a film in 2005 starring Idina Menzel and Rosario Dawson.

Layton Williams is currently starring in the 20th anniversary production as Angel.

Layton was the first black actor to play Billy in Billy Elliot and was one of the original Young Michael Jacksons in Thriller Live in the West End. More recently, Layton played Simon in UK tour of Matthew Bourne’s Lord of the Flies and Duane in UK tour of Hairspray. He also played Stephen in BBC’s Bad Education with Jack Whitehall and the 2015 feature film of the same name.

Jonathan Larson’s world is inhabited by a group of bohemian artists who struggle to maintain their friendships and their non-conformist ideals in New York’s East Village. Facing their problems head on, they make personal self-discoveries and find what really matters most in life. The poignancy of the story was heightened when Jonathan Larson died of an aortic dissection on January 25, 1996, the night before the show’s first off-Broadway performance at New York Theatre Workshop.

The much-loved score features songs such as Seasons of Love, Take Me or Leave Me, What You Own, One Song Glory, La Vie Bohème, Without You, I’ll Cover You, Out Tonight and I Should Tell You.

Call the box office for ticket and show details on 0115 9419419.

Photo by David Baird