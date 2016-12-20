Head for the ball at Derby Arena

No one should miss Derby’s biggest ball at Derby Arena this Christmas.

The pantomime production of Cinderella is on at the venue until January 3.

Cinderella is the classic fairy tale of a beautiful girl forced to serve her jealous stepsisters. Aided by the silly but loveable Buttons and a Fairy Godmother carefully watching over her, Cinderella dreams of escaping her misery and finding true love and happiness.

The all-star cast includes TV star, West End actor and comedian, Richard Blackwood who will be playing the role of Buttons. Eilish O’Carroll, star of Mrs Brown’s Boys in which she plays the character Winnie McGoogan will be bringing an Irish twist to the part of Fairy Godmother. Art Attack presenter Lloyd Warbey is sure to please the crowds as Dandini.

A pumpkin magically transformed into a sparkling coach, mice into white horses, a glass slipper and a spell that breaks at midnight, this is the classic rags to riches story. Along with Cinderella’s best buddy Buttons and the magical Fairy Godmother pantomime goers will join the journey to escape the misery of her dastardly diva sisters and find true love in the arms of a dashing Prince.

There will be dazzling new sets & costumes, hilarious comedy, fabulous music and dance routines, lots of audience participation and fun for all the family.

Tickets are £13.25 - £30.25. Call the box office on 01332 255800.