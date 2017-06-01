Gunn and co ready to raise plenty of laughs as stand-up tour reaches Playhouse

Mike Gunn has been added to the bill of the touring the All-Star Stand-Up show, coming to Nottingham Playhouse on Sunday, June 4.

He is replacing comedian Jim Tavaré, who was involved in a near-fatal car accident in his home city of Los Angeles on March 6.

Jim is on the mend, having spent 15 days in intensive care, suffering severe injuries caused by multiple broken bones and two collapsed lungs. Plans are being put in place for him to appear on the 2018 All-Star Stand-Up Tour instead.

Jim said: “My hand ligaments completely detached from my wrist. The surgeons that put it back together say that I won’t ever be able to play the bass again, but I am determined to prove them wrong. I look forward to seeing you all for the 2018 tour!”

Mike (pictured) has been seen on BBC 1’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and supported Lee Mack on tour. He was described as one of the ‘ten leading stand-ups in Britain’ by The Independent and The Guardian said “Mike Gunn will make you die laughing”.

The All-Star Stand-Up Tour also features Stewart Francis, Justin Moorhouse and compere Jarred Christmas.

This team of top comedians will combine forces for a comedy show like never before.

Stewart Francis has headlined all over North America and the UK. He has appeared on Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and 8 Out Of 10 Cats. He was also the support act for Ricky Gervais on his Science tour playing arenas around the UK. In 2010 Stewart appeared in a special Children in Need episode of Mastermind where his specialist subject was the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 2012 he won the annual award for the funniest joke of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Justin Moorhouse has written his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom and appeared on Live At The Apollo. In 2012 he won Celebrity Mastermind on BBC One - his chosen subject was comedy legend Les Dawson. He also starred in Phoenix Nights, alongside Peter Kay and performed with him during the Phoenix Nights Live run at Manchester Arena.

Jarred Christmas has appeared on shows such as Mock The Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, 8 out of 10 Cats and Argumental. As a stand- up he has appeared on The Comedy Store, Edinburgh & Beyond, Comedy Blue and The World Stands-Up (Comedy Central), as well as One Night Stand (Dave) and Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC Three). One of the most innovative and exciting stand-up talents in the land, Jarred is in tremendous demand on the UK and international comedy circuit, and was named ‘Best Compere’ at the 2016 Chortle Awards.

For more details, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk