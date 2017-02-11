Gino cooks up a show to remember

TV chef Gino D’Acampo is bringing his show Gino’s Italian Escape Live to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, May 7, at 8pm.

Fresh from a hugely successful fourth series of Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is taking his passion and flair for Italian cookery to live audiences next spring.

His live stage show promises signature recipes from all corners of his beloved Italy, blended with Gino’s irrepressible humour, audience participation and plenty of surprises along the way. Gino, a proud and fun-loving Neapolitan, is one of the most popular personalities in his field; alongside regular appearances on This Morning, he presents the hugely successful Gino’s Italian Escape and has released several best-selling books including Fantastico!, The Italian Diet and A Taste of the Sun.

His live show will see him demonstrate how to cook some of his favourite dishes from his popular ‘Italian Escape’ series – and he’s sure to be inviting some lucky audience members to join him on stage for a memorable, up-close experience.

Commenting on the tour, Gino said: “I am very excited and can’t wait to get out there and share some fantastic food and cooking tips from my home country. It’s going to be Gino – Live and unleashed!”

Tickets are priced at £27.50 per person. For availability, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.