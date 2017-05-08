Family fun at the Djanogly Theatre

Open Attic Company will be performing the family show Much Ado About Puffin at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Sunday, May 14.

Performances take place at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Join Open Attic as they traverse stormy seas and reckless tides to bring you this funny tale about a man all alone, a friendly puffin, and a whole lot of fuss over nothing. Using skilful puppetry, beautiful music, and good old fashioned storytelling, Much Ado About Puffin is about old habits, new friendships, and stepping out into the unknown.

For more informationx, contact the box office on 0115 846 7777.