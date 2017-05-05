Education to the fore in moving and comic play at Djanogly Theatre

Jessica Swale’s play Blue Stockings is to be presented by the Nottingham New Theatre and Nottingham Lakeside Arts on May 9-13 at the city’s Djanogly Theatre.

Directed by Martin Berry, the play is set in 1896.

Girton College, Cambridge, is the first college in Britain to admit women. They study ferociously and match their male peers grade for grade.

The men graduate but the women leave empty-handed with nothing but the stigma of being a ‘bluestocking’, an unnatural educated woman.

Set against the backdrop of women’s suffrage, this is a moving, comical and eye-opening story of women’s fight for education and self-determination.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 8467777.