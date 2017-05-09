Create Theatre hosts performances of Lemon Popsicle

A touring theatre company is bringing an absurd comedy to West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre in Mansfield soon in the shape of Lemon Popsicle.

Smelly Sox Theatre is proud to present its third production in partnership with Create Theatre when Lemon Popsicle is performed there on May 18-19.

It features Henry, a hard-working pensioner who is unhappy with his repetitive job and troubled family life.

One night while having a quiet drink, he bumps into an old friend Denham. Denham brings with him a desire to hit the town one last time.

Outrageous trouble follows when the pensioner duo put on their best suede shows for one last Saturday night on the town.

The show, which features strong and crude language, starts at 7pm and tickets cost £5. The show runs for one hour and ten minutes approximately. Tickets can be purchased by calling 01623 413363 or visiting www.createtheatre.co.uk