Comedy troupe has plenty to shout about at Nottingham Glee

The Noise Next Door is the leading improv comedy troupe and the group’s 2017 tour brings them to Nottingham Glee for a performance on March 2.

This is The Noise Next Door’s fourth national tour and their popularity is ever increasing.

Using suggestions made by the audience the guys - Charlie Granville, Matt Grant, Tom Livingstone and Sam Pacelli - transform them into hilarious scenes and songs. This means that every show is a unique performance and filled with their very distinct brand of off-the-cuff comedy.

The Noise Next Door have taken the comedy world by storm and their latest nationwide tour is called Uproar!

Nine-time sell-out veterans of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and one of the most sought after headline acts on the comedy circuit, they leave audiences everywhere in awe of their lightning-quick wit and totally original comedic talents

The gig starts at 8pm. For more details, you can 0871 472 0400 or go to www.glee.co.uk/

Photo by Steve Ullathorne