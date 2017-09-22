Children’s favourite Stick Man hits the stage at Theatre Royal

Scamp Theatre and Freckle Productions present Stick Man at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on October 10-11.

Following six consecutive Christmas seasons in London’s West End and multiple UK and international tours, the joyful adaptation of Children’s Laureate Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling book, Stick Man, is back on the road again.

‘Stick Man lives in the family tree with his Stick Lady Love and their stick children three…’.

But the world outside the family tree is a dangerous place for Stick Man. What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure - a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

Touching, funny and utterly original, this fantastic production features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves.

Stick Man is produced by the recently founded Freckle Productions – the team behind Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales. Freckle’s shows aim to be vigorous and challenging; firing the imaginations of young audiences who may be experiencing theatre for the very first time but also changing the awareness of what performance can be for regular followers.

Producer Jennifer Sutherland commented: “Freckle Productions are delighted to be taking everyone’s favourite stick man back on the road for an exciting autumn and winter tour, in co-production with Scamp Theatre. The Stick Man family will be going north to south and east to west, bringing one of Julia Donaldson’s most loved books to life. “

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo by Steve Ullathorne