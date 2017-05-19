Catch East Is East at Nottingham Playhouse

A brand new production of the Olivier Award-winning comedy that went on to become a BAFTA-winning film sensation, East is East opened in Newcastle last month and transfers to Nottingham Playhouse, running from May 25-June 10.

Although Ayub Khan Din’s play is set in the 1970s, director Suba Das plans to reimagine it for the 21st century, working with an anarchic young creative team led by 2016 Linbury Prize-winning designer, Grace Smart.

Audiences will recognise the living room and chip shop they know and love from the film, but with a fresh theatrical spin as we imagine what it’s like to see the world of 1970s Salford through the eyes of the Khan family’s youngest son, the parka-wearing Sajit.

Suba Das said: “East is East is one of the most loved British comedies of our times, telling a hilarious and heart-breaking story of what it means to live and love across two different worlds and cultures.

“It was a huge part of my childhood and it’s an honour to lead the production that marks the 20th anniversary of this Olivier and BAFTA winning story.

“While the story feels more timely than ever, it’s so exciting to be reimagining the play for the 21st Century and we’ve assembled a stunning cast of British talent to play the Khans, with National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and West End credits amongst them; led by the phenomenal Vicky Entwistle as Ella. Vicky brings all of the gutsiness and grit of the quintessential Manchester matriarch to the production.”

The ensemble cast is led by Kammy Darweish as patriarch George Khan and Vicky Entwistle as his long-suffering wife Ella.

Best known for her role as Janice Battersby in ITV’s Coronation Street, Vicky Entwistle’s theatre credits include the role of Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables in the West End, Mrs Baldry in the 2012 tour of Funny Peculiar, Woman 3 in the UK tour of The Vagina Monologues and most recently the demonic diva Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Sunderland Empire in 2016.

Kammy Darweish has performed with prestigious companies including the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Shakespeare’s Globe, and has toured in the UK, USA, Middle East and Far East. Kammy has also made numerous TV and film appearances including Skyfall, Eastenders, Spooks and 55 Degrees North.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419.

Photo by Robert Day