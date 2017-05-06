Breakin’ convention returns to Nottingham venue

Breakin’ Convention 17 is an international festival of hip hop dance theatre that comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on May 9-10 with international companies performing alongside local crews.

Sadler’s Wells’ critically acclaimed international festival of hip hop dance theatre, Breakin’ Convention, is back. Now in its 14th year, this hugely popular production is once again hosted and curated by associate artist Jonzi D. Breakin’ Convention has firmly established itself as one of the major highlights on the British dance calendar and one of the world’s greatest celebrations of hip hop culture.

The festival dates in Nottingham will see the Royal Concert Hall foyers transformed with live DJs, freestyle dance jams, graffiti exhibitions, workshops and live aerosol art. These participatory activities will take place pre-show and during the interval. The main stage events in the evening will offer local dance companies the opportunity to perform alongside International acts.

Local acts confirmed to perform are BeatBots, James and Paige, Rationale Productions, Take 1 Dance, Tai & Trix, Jamal Sterrett and Gareth Woodward Company.

The confirmed tour line-up of international acts includes South Korean super crew of poppers and b-boys Just Dance whose performance includes live Korean drumming, and Soweto Skeleton Movers, a highlight of last year’s festival. Mixing comedic contortionism with the Pantsula dance style native to the townships of South Africa and performing to Kwaito music, a form of Afro house and the soundtrack of the liberation struggle, Soweto Skeleton Movers, returns by popular demand to present Children at Playground.

Go to www.trch.co.uk for more details.

Photo by Belinda Lawley