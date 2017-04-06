Arthur announces Nottingham visit on arena tour

James Arthur has announced a gig at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on November 27 as part of his UK arena tour.

It has been an extraordinary six months for James Arthur. After returning with his single Say You Won’t Let Go, James has gone onto achieve multiple number ones, a Platinum-selling album, sold out tours and two BRIT nominations. Now he returns with his first arena tour. Ella Henderson will support.

James wrapped up his last UK tour just last month. It sold out in minutes and earned him rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Excited to hit arenas, James commented: “It is unreal that I’ll be doing my first UK arena tour this November! The last tour was the best experience and now I cannot wait to take it to the next level in arenas. Thanks again for the continued support and can’t wait to see you there”.

Billed as The Comeback of the Year by many, James’s run of success shows no sign of slowing down through 2017. He launches his next single later this month and hits the USA again for performances on The Ellen DeGeneres show and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. This Summer, James supports One Republic on their US arena tour, is headlining shows in Europe and Japan and has been confirmed for a number of the UK’s biggest festivals.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 7. Tickets are priced at £33.04, £37.52 (standing tickets), and £44.24. VIP packages are available at £110.88 (all prices include admin fee). There is a maximum of ten tickets per person.

Go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/james-arthur