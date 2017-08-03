A real beauty of a musical is coming to the area

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from October 17-21.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics such as You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might As Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof, Locomotion, You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get Out Of This Place.

Tickets cost £49.50 - £19.50 plus concessions, available at www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Birgit and Ralf Brinkhoff