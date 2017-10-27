The South are Plugging into Sheffield

The South will play The Plug in Sheffield next month on their latest British tour.

When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just ye.

The South feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer Dave Hemingway left the group earlier this year, Gaz has now moved across to vocal duties.

They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with the nine-piece live band.

With the new reshuffle complete, The South are a full team again and raring to go.

Their live show promises to continue to celebrate and perform the classic Beautiful South songs including A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her.

They are at The Plug on November 18 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2kf9Bq1