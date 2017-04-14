The Sherlocks to support Kings of Leon at Sheffield Arena

The Sherlocks will make their Sheffield Arena debut this summer after being confirmed as support for Kings of Leon.

The South Yorkshire group was the first unsigned band since Arctic Monkeys to sell out the Leadmill in Sheffield.

And they have championed on national radio by the likes of Steve Lamacq, annie Mac and Huw Stephens.

Kings of Leon released their seventh album Walls last year and saw go straight to number one in the UK chart.

The band was recently nominated for Best International Group at the BRIT Awards and Best International Band at the VO5 NME Awards.

Their Sheffield Arena gig is on June 10.

Ticket details are on 0114 2565656 or www.sheffieldarena.co.uk