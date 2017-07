Live music is back at The Frog this weekend with a set from The Score.

The Score are an indie, rock, pop covers band whose members hail from Chesterfield, Dronfield and Sheffield.

The line-up is Brendan Garretty (vocals & guitar), Ollie King (vocals & guitar), Keel Bentham (drums) and Charlie Bentham (bass).

The gig is on Saturday, July 15 and entry is free.

