Worksop band The Orphans return to The Frog for another night of soul, Motown, garage, Northern and mod tunes from the 60s.

Expect tunes by the likes of Otis Redding, Toots & The Maytals, James Brown, The Specials, Marvin Gaye, Frankie Valli, Willie Mitchell, and more.

The gig is on Saturday, June 17 and entry is free.